Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday.

