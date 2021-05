Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:34 Hits: 3

COPENHAGEN: Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, the World Health Organization's Europe director warned on Thursday (May 20), but stressed that authorised vaccines do work against variants of concern. "Right now, in the face of a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-effective-variants-overseas-travel-not-safe-who-14849520