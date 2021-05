Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:16 Hits: 6

The Group of Seven is playing a "dangerous game" by making aggressive criticism of the Kremlin because it pushes Russia closer to China, Russia's ambassador to London Andrei Kelin told Reuters on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/g7-playing-a-dangerous-game-by-pushing-moscow-towards-china-14850408