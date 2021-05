Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 16:11 Hits: 6

On Wednesday, the House passed legislation that would establish a 10-member independent commission to make recommendations for preventing another insurrection. The bill faces strong opposition from Republicans in the Senate.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0520/America-needs-a-commission-on-Jan.-6-riot-says-the-House?icid=rss