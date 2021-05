Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 18:29 Hits: 4

Cicadas are emerging from the soil across the Eastern United States and were once used by Native Americans as a food source. Think eating insects is gross? Try them as a pizza topping or baked into a banana bread.

