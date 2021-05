Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 18:30 Hits: 5

When Idaho middle school teacher Krista Gneiting encountered a girl with a loaded gun, her instinct was to embrace the child. “I just kept hugging her and loving her and trying to let her know that we’re going to get through this together,” said Ms. Gneiting.

