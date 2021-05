Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 08:35 Hits: 1

Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure. But although the City will remain Europe’s largest financial marketplace, its Golden Age as Europe’s financial capital is over.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brexit-impact-on-london-financial-center-by-howard-davies-2021-05