Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

Despite new voices in the Democratic Party and within American Jewry, US foreign-policy circles are still wedded to an Israel-knows-best approach to the Middle East. Until that changes, the tail will continue to wag the dog, ruling out a durable, sustainable, and just peace in the Holy Land, and undermining US interests in the region.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/israel-netanyahu-wag-the-us-dog-by-fawaz-a-gerges-2021-05