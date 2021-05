Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:05 Hits: 4

The latest violent eruption of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is having predictably disastrous consequences for the enclave’s already desperate civilians, and is stoking extremism in Israel itself. For Israelis who assumed that Palestinian nationalism had been defeated, the explosion of tensions with the Jewish State’s Arab citizens augurs an unwelcome reckoning.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/gaza-s-forever-war