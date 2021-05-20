Madison Cawthorn lies. This time he's pretending he actually did something in Congress

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:50 Hits: 8

Republican lying person Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina should not be allowed in the halls of Congress let alone be allowed to serve in Congress. He should not have a job as an elected official. Sadly, Madison Cawthorn is not much different than a slew of conservative representatives and senators in our country’s legislative branch at this time. The fact that Cawthorn has arguably never said a single true thing about almost any aspect of his life is only unique in how nakedly shameless he continues to be in his lying ways.

On Wednesday, Rep. Cawthorn tweeted out “BREAKING: I am proud to announce that my office is the FIRST Freshman office to have a bill pass the House! This bill will provide our veterans with much needed assistance as they reenter the workforce! Never forget, America is the land of the free BECAUSE of the brave.” The tweet had American flag emojis bookending it for flavor. What bill did Cawthorn get passed through the House? How did we miss it? Were we all too busy wondering about whether or not he would be punished for being suspected of bringing a firearm onto the chamber floor? No. No, we weren’t. Madison Cawthorn isn’t the first freshman House member to pass anything out of his office except racist tweets and videos.

He isn’t even the first freshman Republican.

In fact, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a first-year Democrat from Georgia’s 7th district, is the real first freshman member to pass a bill as the lead sponsor in the 117th Congress.

Rep. Bourdeaux proposed and wrote H.R. 1799, the PPP Extension Act of 2021. She introduced it on March 11 and it passed through the House on March 16, 2021. It was signed by President Joe Biden into law on March 30, 2021. In fact, with the exception of three Republican representatives, everyone, including Madison Cawthorn, voted for it.

Last night, I became the FIRST freshman member in the 117th Congress to pass a bill as lead sponsor! https://t.co/ClVbnoUj6d March 17, 2021

Cawthorn, because he’s a dirtbag and a liar who is unable to be anything but a dirtbag and a liar, followed up with a correction tweet, saying “Spoke too soon! Turns out @RepGarbarino holds the honor of first Republican Freshman! Massive shoutout to him and his team! Very proud to be among the first!” Of course, Cawthorn isn’t the first or second or even third freshman legislator in this Congress to pass a bill. He’s not even the fourth, by the way.

Stop using veterans for clicks. Start showing up for votes. And, by the way, I passed a bill in the House last week — but I wouldn't expect someone pushing the Big Lie to care about the truth. https://t.co/dgE50NhtBvpic.twitter.com/wUlSM9sPCe May 19, 2021

That’s interesting. So, besides not being the hard worker he lies about being, the record shows that he is actually, arguably, the single laziest member in the 117th Congress. None of this is a surprise to anyone even superficially following Madison Cawthorn’s short and lie-filed career. Cawthorn has lied about his potential athletic ambitions and actions, he’s lied about his business acumen, and he has lied about his admission to a naval academy—lying and saying that the terrible accident that took the use of his legs was the reason he didn’t pursue that educational avenue.

Here’s another note: Republican Carlos Gimenez of Florida had H.R. 397 pass through the House on April 20, 2021. It is a Homeland Security bill that purports to codify chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear intelligence and information-sharing between the Office of Intelligence and Analysis of the Department of Homeland Security. Even that bill was only able to pass because Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland came up with a way of greasing the wheels of legislation, after Cawthorn’s fellow dirtbag Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene promised to make every possible thing on the House floor an individual voting affair in order to stop Congress from doing the job it was elected to do for the American people.

As for Cawthorn’s legislation, the one that passed the House on Tuesday and he took credit for: It was written and introduced into the House on March 23, 2021 by Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey. Sherrill is a real-life former Naval helicopter pilot, not a “lied about being rejected by the Naval Academy” lying liar person like Madison Cawthorn. Rep. Cawthorn got a few lines from one of his going-nowhere bills added into the amendment list of a bill that Democratic representatives did the heavy lifting on.

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Madison Cawthorn spoke at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C., just hours before those people he was telling that the “Constitution was violated” overran the Capitol building and attempted to end our democratic process of presidential succession. That’s the most action Cawthorn has participated in politically as a freshman.

