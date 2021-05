Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 01:57 Hits: 2

Photo Essay: International workers day was celebrated this year in San Francisco with a march calling for Congressional action on the PRO Act. More than one thousand working people rallied on May 1 and marched up Market Street.

Read more https://progressive.org/dispatches/workers-unite-for-may-day-march-bacon-210503/