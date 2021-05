Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 08:57 Hits: 3

The European COVID-19 vaccination campaign is gaining speed and catching up with that of the United States, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-vaccination-campaign-catching-up-with-that-of-the-us--von-der-leyen-says-14848998