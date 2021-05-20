Israel Refuses Ceasefire Despite Biden's Pressure - Hamas

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 01:49 Hits: 3

Hamas authorities reported on Wednesday that Israel refuses to accept efforts to de-escalate the conflict despite Biden's request to Netanyahu and persist on its pledge of more violence instead.

The Palestinian spokesperson Hazem Qassem told reporters in Gaza that "there are no specific dates for the issue of the ceasefire, because all the international efforts that are being made, as well as the Egyptian efforts, are met with an Israeli position that refuses to deal with ceasefire initiatives."

Moreover, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it has targeted the head of Hamas's military wing, Mohammed Deif, during the airstrikes. The officials have been intensively persecuted by Israel for two decades.

On the other hand, France tried to put out a statement from the United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire but it was vetoed by the U.S. again saying it would "undermine efforts to de-escalate violence."

