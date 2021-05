Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 06:55 Hits: 3

Franco A., a goes on trial today. The German soldier allegedly plotted to attack prominent politicians while posing as a Syrian refugee. The case fuelled concerns over right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr.

