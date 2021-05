Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 08:36 Hits: 3

The current conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began with tensions over potential evictions of Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem and clashes between Israeli police and protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. Residents of Jerusalem told FRANCE 24’s team in the city about their fears amid the violence.

