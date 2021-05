Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 08:08 Hits: 3

Navy ships work through the night to recover 37 bodies on board barge that sank off Mumbai, but 38 more still missing.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/20/hopes-fading-for-38-missing-in-india-after-cyclone-sinks-barge