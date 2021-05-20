The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: House votes for Jan. 6 commission; Trump Organization target of criminal probe

In the news today: Crime, corruption, and cowardice. The House passes its bill creating an independent commission to investigate the January Insurrection; it now goes to the Senate and an expected Republican filibuster. Intelligence agencies warned of the likelihood of violence from those Trump had gathered that day, but Trump's Department of Homeland Security sat on the information. And the financial probe of Donald Trump's private companies is now confirmed to include a criminal investigation.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Investigation into the Trump Organization is now a criminal investigation

Republicans really don't want the public to know what happened on Jan. 6. Democrats do

Intelligence agencies gathered the information predicting violence on Jan. 6, then DHS sat on it

Disgraced former sheriff Joe Arpaio's racist shenanigans to soon cost taxpayers over $200 million

If you watch one thing today, make sure it's these testimonies from Tulsa massacre survivors

From the community:

The Tale of Two Band Concerts - or Why the CDC Made a Big Mistake

YouTube Makers: You're Getting Ripped (Again)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031233

