A cornucopia of culture: French museums and galleries reopen to the public

Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021

As people in France return to artistic institutions after almost seven months of lockdown, we find out what's on offer at Paris's Musée d'Orsay. In addition to its world-class collection of Impressionist art, we hear from the museum's director, Laurence des Cars, about the temporary exhibitions and events there at the moment. With strict health and safety measures in place, she tells us how limited visitor numbers should allow for a better viewing experience.

