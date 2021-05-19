The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Morocco: Migrants take challenging journey to Spain's Ceuta by sea, facing harsh weather conditions

Category: World Hits: 2

Morocco: Migrants take challenging journey to Spain's Ceuta by sea, facing harsh weather conditions Thousands of migrants from Morocco crossed the border into Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in North Africa, on May 17. The surge in migrants came amid diplomatic tensions between Spain and Morocco, with some officials accusing the latter of intentionally loosening border controls. While some migrants took land or sea routes from towns bordering Ceuta, others took the opportunity to set off from the beaches of Tangier in boats. Our Observer Sedrick Kouayi recounts.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210519-morocco-migrants-challenging-journy-ceuta-sea-harsh-weather

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version