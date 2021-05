Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 19:11 Hits: 2

HAVANA (Reuters) - Members of Cuba's baseball team told Reuters on Wednesday the U.S. embassy in Havana had started processing their applications for visas to attend the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida despite its restrictions on consular services, in a triumph of baseball diplomacy. Read full story

