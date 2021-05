Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 03:47 Hits: 7

Parisians will return to their beloved cafe terraces and museums Wednesday after a six-month Covid-forced hiatus, a glimmer of normal life returning even as hard-hit India grapples with thousands more virus deaths.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210519-paris-cafes-reopen-as-france-eases-covid-19-lockdown-restrictions