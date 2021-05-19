The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

South African president: The situation in Gaza ‘brings back terrible memories of apartheid’

Category: World Hits: 6

South African president: The situation in Gaza ‘brings back terrible memories of apartheid’ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tells FRANCE 24 that the situation in Gaza reminds him of the apartheid era in his own country, with Israeli actions against the Palestinians evocative of an apartheid state. He said South Africa stands by the Palestinians but urged both sides to sit down and negotiate as was done in South Africa in the early 1990s.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210519-south-african-president-the-situation-in-gaza-brings-back-terrible-memories-of-apartheid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version