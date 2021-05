Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 06:24 Hits: 7

France’s long wait for a “café en terrasse” finally ends on Wednesday as bars, restaurants and cultural venues reopen at partial capacity after a protracted pandemic closure, though rain forecasts look set to dampen celebrations. Follow the day as it unfolds on our live blog.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210519-live-france-reopens-caf%C3%A9s-and-cultural-venues-after-six-month-covid-19-closure