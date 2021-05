Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 07:26 Hits: 8

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government is concerned that the strict imposition of a full movement control order (MCO) will have adverse effects on the state and its people. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/19/dr-dzulkefly-covid-19-situation-under-control-in-selangor-infection-rate-lower-than-some-states