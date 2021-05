Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:59 Hits: 2

Rozina Islam has been arrested for alleged theft and photography of sensitive state documents. The award-winning journalist was investigating millions of dollars spent procuring medical equipment during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-journalist-could-face-death-penalty-for-covid-reporting/a-57571650?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf