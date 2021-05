Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 15:43 Hits: 2

The Emperor of Mali, Kanku Musa, is probably the wealthiest man ever to have lived on Earth. His opulence enabled him to turn Timbuktu into a stunning city. His reign lasted between c. 1313 and c. 1337.

