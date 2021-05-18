African leaders seek to finance recovery of economies battered by Covid-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 09:08 Hits: 0

A summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris is bringing together African, European and institutional leaders to seek financing solutions for a continent whose economies have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also today, Japan's economy contracts amid new states of emergency and the International Energy Agency calls for a halt to all new fossil fuel exploration projects.

