The making of Angela Merkel: 'She is a moral leader, which is very rare'

Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not become interested in politics until the fall of the Berlin Wall. She is now preparing to bow out after 15 years in power and four terms as chancellor. French journalist Marion Van Renterghem has just published a book in French, entitled "C'etait Merkel" ("That was Merkel"). She tells us more about the childhood and early years of the woman who rose to the top of German politics but never lost her strong moral compass.

