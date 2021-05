Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:29 Hits: 0

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes that have destroyed or badly damaged nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip, the U.N. aid agency said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210518-un-reports-more-than-52-000-palestinians-displaced-amid-israeli-air-strikes-on-gaza