Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 17:21 Hits: 2

Air France-KLM flew a biofuel-powered Airbus A350 from Paris to Montreal on Tuesday, demonstrating the airline's readiness to adopt low-emissions fuel despite deep industry divisions over the pace of its adoption.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210518-air-france-powers-long-haul-flight-to-canada-with-used-cooking-oil