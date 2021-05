Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:00 Hits: 0

LONDON (Reuters) - A nurse who looked after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a hospital intensive care ward as he battled COVID-19 is leaving her job, with a newspaper saying she had become fed up with his government's treatment of healthcare workers. Read full story

