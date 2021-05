Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 15:52 Hits: 2

(Reuters) -A North Carolina prosecutor will not bring criminal charges against sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man, outside his home last month, saying on Tuesday that the killing was justified because Brown endangered their lives by driving toward them. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/18/north-carolina-prosecutor-says-shooting-of-andrew-brown-was-justified