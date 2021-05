Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 16:37 Hits: 2

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament approved a bill on Tuesday that would bar members of "extremist" organisations from serving as lawmakers, a move that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say aims to stop them running in September's parliamentary election. Read full story

