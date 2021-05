Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 17:09 Hits: 2

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - An extended halt to exports of COVID-19 vaccines from India, where authorities are battling a wave of domestic infections, risks derailing vaccination efforts already underway in Africa, one of the continent's top health officials said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/19/india039s-halt-to-vaccine-exports-039very-problematic039-for-africa