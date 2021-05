Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 18:09 Hits: 2

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. Read full story

