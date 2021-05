Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 12:50 Hits: 2

As the Chinese government has started to worry about the country’s low population growth, it has progressively relaxed its family-planning policy. Policymakers should now go further, and provide a significant financial reward to parents of baby girls.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-sex-imbalance-impact-on-savings-trade-and-workplaces-by-shang-jin-wei-2021-05