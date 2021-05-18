Israeli Human Rights Group B'Tselem: Israel Is Committing War Crimes by Killing Civilians in Gaza

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 12:42 Hits: 5

As the Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 200, the leading Israeli human rights group B’Tselem is accusing Israel of committing war crimes by killing blockaded civilians and destroying infrastructure on a massive scale. Executive director Hagai El-Ad says Israel has not done enough to distinguish between military and civilian targets or to act with proportionality. “We’ve seen war crimes in previous military assaults on Gaza,” he says. “And, in fact, the impunity of the previous times in which war crimes were committed is what has paved the way for the continuation of more such crimes being committed.” Earlier this year, B’Tselem released a landmark report denouncing Israel as an “apartheid regime.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/18/israel_war_crimes_hagai_el_ad