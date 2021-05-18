The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Biden Admin To Send 20 Million Authorized Vaccine Doses Abroad

Category: World Hits: 6

Biden Admin To Send 20 Million Authorized Vaccine Doses Abroad

This marks the first time the United States has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration has previously announced plans to export up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been authorized for domestic use in the United States.

RELATED:

WHO Calls on Big Pharma To Speed up COVID-19 Vaccine Donation

According to Psaki, the 80 million doses committed is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world to date.

She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will arrive after the vaccine receives clearance from the FDA in the coming weeks.

Biden's announcement means that by the end of June, it's more than likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized vaccine doses sitting around. Part of the reason is that states have already begun turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand in the population has dropped.

In the past months, the United States has faced significant criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially given its supply has outpaced demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, the U.S. has decided to keep nearly its entire vaccine supply up to this date.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Biden-Admin-To-Send-20-Million-Authorized-Vaccine-Doses-Abroad-20210517-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version