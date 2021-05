Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 06:42 Hits: 5

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has denied that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyberattack, which was blamed on Moscow by both U.S. and British intelligence officials and resulted in U.S. sanctions against Russia.

