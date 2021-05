Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 07:10 Hits: 5

PARIS: France-based non-governmental organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) launched its Journalism Trust Initiative on Tuesday (May 18), a platform aimed at battling disinformation by identifying and promoting "trustworthy" news sources. The online tool allows media organisations to apply ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/journalism-trust-initiative-media-fake-news-disinformation-14832556