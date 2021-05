Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 02:15 Hits: 9

The US president fell short of demanding an immediate end to violence. Meanwhile, Gaza officials say more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and Israel pledges to continue fighting. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-gaza-crisis-joe-biden-supports-cease-fire-live-updates/a-57562705?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf