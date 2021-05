Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 03:31 Hits: 10

French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday hosts African leaders and chiefs of global financial institutions for a summit meeting that will seek to provide Africa with critical financing swept away by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210518-macron-hosts-summit-with-african-leaders-to-counter-economic-impact-of-covid-19