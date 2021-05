Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 06:00 Hits: 10

Tesla Inc has confirmed that two Chinese policemen were injured in a collision on May 17 involving one of its electric cars and has pledged to work with authorities to investigate the matter. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/05/18/tesla-says-working-with-china-to-probe-crash-involving-policemen