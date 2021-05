Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 06:17 Hits: 11

KOTA KINABALU: Five suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were shot dead by police at a squatter settlement at a mangrove swamp in Beaufort district, on Monday (May 17). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/18/five-abu-sayyaf-members-killed-in-shootout-with-sabah-police