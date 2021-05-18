The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Supreme Court again threatens abortion rights; new program for parents begins in July

In the news today: The Supreme Court takes up a case that it may use to sharply curtail abortion rights. The Biden administration announces monthly relief checks to American parents will begin in July. After losing the November election, Trump lashed out by demanding large-scale withdrawals of U.S. troops abroad.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Supreme Court takes up Mississippi abortion law, setting the stage to overturn Roe v. Wade

Rep. Clyde said 'tourists' invaded the Capitol, but pics show he had a different reaction that day

Administration announces monthly checks to parents will start on July 15. Thanks, Democrats!

Trump demanded massive military withdrawals in days after election loss

'Biden is not a good bad guy,' Republicans find as they gear up their 2022 attack ads

From the community:

More White Privilege At Work: CO Insurrectionist Violates NO GUN Order By Shooting Mt Lion

Discovery owes the nation an apology for helping the Duggars defraud this nation

