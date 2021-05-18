News Roundup: Supreme Court again threatens abortion rights; new program for parents begins in July

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 12

In the news today: The Supreme Court takes up a case that it may use to sharply curtail abortion rights. The Biden administration announces monthly relief checks to American parents will begin in July. After losing the November election, Trump lashed out by demanding large-scale withdrawals of U.S. troops abroad.

• Supreme Court takes up Mississippi abortion law, setting the stage to overturn Roe v. Wade

• Rep. Clyde said 'tourists' invaded the Capitol, but pics show he had a different reaction that day

• Administration announces monthly checks to parents will start on July 15. Thanks, Democrats!

• Trump demanded massive military withdrawals in days after election loss

• 'Biden is not a good bad guy,' Republicans find as they gear up their 2022 attack ads

From the community:

• More White Privilege At Work: CO Insurrectionist Violates NO GUN Order By Shooting Mt Lion

• Discovery owes the nation an apology for helping the Duggars defraud this nation

