Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 08:38 Hits: 6

East Germany's state film company film studio, DEFA, was founded on May 17, 1946. A look back at the GDR's film industry and what is left of it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/defa-what-happened-to-east-germany-s-cinematic-legacy/a-55119649?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf