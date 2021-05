Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:09 Hits: 13

The idea of a two-state solution is almost as old as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. In light of the current hostilities, it also seems increasingly unrealistic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amid-israel-gaza-conflict-a-two-state-solution-seems-utopian-to-some/a-57558825?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf