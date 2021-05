Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:50 Hits: 11

Authorities have evacuated hundreds of thousands of people as Tauktae ravages India's west coast. The storm comes as the country struggles with a devastating caseload of coronavirus infections.

