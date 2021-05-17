The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Venezuelan refugees in Colombia afraid to return home after brutal conflict, army abuses

Venezuelan refugees in Colombia afraid to return home after brutal conflict, army abuses On March 21, the Venezuelan army launched a military operation against Colombian armed groups operating within its territory in the border state of Apure. About 5,000 Venezuelan civilians fled the fighting and bombing, seeking refuge across the border in Colombia. While some of the refugees have returned home in recent weeks, others are waiting for the departure of the Venezuelan army, which is accused of numerous abuses, including executing civilians. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210517-venezuela-colombia-armed-groups-refugees-apure

