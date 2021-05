Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 13:40 Hits: 9

Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. opened for indoor service for the first time since early January on Monday, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant.

